Griddles Malt Shoppe, a 1950s-style diner, is slated to open by the end of March in Columbia, taking a retail space at The Flats @ 315, a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Hotel Columbia and Hotel Locust buildings.

Griddles Malt Shoppe at 315 Locust St. will occupy first-floor space in the former Hotel Locust building that is part of work that created 39 apartments. The renovation was done by Don and Becky Murphy, who have restored numerous properties in downtown Columbia.

The roughly 50-seat Griddles Malt Shoppe will feature the lunch counter from the former Sun Restaurant, a Lancaster city restaurant at 50 W. James St. that closed in 2003 after 71 years. The 18-foot counter with nine seats had been on display at Rivertown Antiques in Columbia.

Featuring a black-and-white checkerboard floor, Griddles Malt Shoppe will offer a traditional diner menu with breakfast items such as egg dishes, omelets and French toast and a lunch menu that will include burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and soups. It will initially only serve breakfast and lunch but may expand to add dinner.

Griddles Malt Shoppe is owned by Fred Gerfin and Tim Swartz.

GRIDDLES MALT SHOPPE Address: 315 Locust St., Columbia Expected opening: By the end of March Info: Griddles Malt Shoppe on Facebook