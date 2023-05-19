Griddles Malt Shoppe, a 1950s-style diner, has opened in Columbia, taking a retail space at The Flats @ 315, a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Hotel Columbia and Hotel Locust buildings.

The diner at 315B Locust St. features a black-and-white checkerboard floor and offers a breakfast menu of breakfast platters, pancakes and breakfast sandwiches. The lunch menu includes burgers, hot dogs, cheesesteaks, onion rings and chicken fingers as well as ice cream.

The roughly 50-seat Griddles Malt Shoppe has the counter from the former Sun Restaurant, a Lancaster city restaurant at 50 W. James St. that closed in 2003 after 71 years. The 18-foot counter with nine seats had previously been on display at Rivertown Antiques in Columbia.

Owned by Fred Gerfin and Tim Swartz, Griddles Malt Shoppe occupies the former Hotel Locust building that was renovated into apartments by Don and Becky Murphy, who have restored numerous properties in downtown Columbia.