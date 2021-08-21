Great Clips, a family hair salon, has opened in Willow Street.

The 1,300-square-foot salon at 2420 Willow Street Pike takes a spot near Mick’s All American Pub in Willow Valley Crossroads. It offers haircuts and styling for men, women and children.

Walk-ins are accepted, and customers can also check in online before an appointment.

Minnesota-based Great Clips has more than 4,100 salons in the United States and Canada, including seven others in Lancaster County. The franchise owners of the Willow Street salon are Jim and Meredith Messina of Mount Joy.