Great American Cookies, a shop that specializes in cookie cakes, has opened in the food court at Park City Center.

In addition to its cookie cakes, Great American Cookies sells fresh-baked cookies, brownies and cookie sandwiches made with icing.

The food court shop is the first Lancaster County location for Great American Cookies which has nearly 300 U.S. locations, mostly in malls in the Southeast. The franchise owner of the Park City shop is Kiran Mali.

Great American Cookies is one of 17 restaurant brands owned by FAT Brands, a California-based firm whose other brands include Fatburger and Johnny Rockets as well as Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

Great American Cookies

Location: Food court at Park City Center.

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Info: 717-397-7525, greatamericancookies.com, facebook.com/greatamericancookies