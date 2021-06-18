Caribbean-themed restaurant Got Jerk Island Grill is opening Tuesday in Lancaster city.

The menu includes curry goat, jerk chicken, oxtail and seafood dishes. There’s also a jerk burger, jerk chicken sandwich, grouper fillet sandwich and pineapple and shrimp skewers. Dishes are made with Got Jerk, a sauce and marinade the restaurant’s owners launched in 2015.

The roughly 160-seat restaurant at 300 W. James St. will also feature Caribbean-style mixed drinks, specialty rums and daiquiris. A back “rum room” will have the liquor stored in a locked showcase that can be sold by the bottle, shot, or as a “flight,” with service including an explanation of each rum’s unique qualities. There will also be a frozen drink menu, daiquiri flights, and Jamaican Red Stripe beer on tap.

The transfer of its liquor license from the former Red Rose Tavern is expected to be finalized sometime this month. In the meantime, the restaurant will operate with a BYOB policy and the planned Sunday brunch will be on hold. The hours will also be limited to dinner-only this month, expanding to include lunch sometime in July.

Eventually, Fridays and Saturday nights will feature live reggae music and Sundays will be karaoke. A takeout area will also offer beer-to-go as well as carryout food.

Got Jerk is owned by Benjamin Anderson, Ray Dixon and Kenny Henny. Anderson and Dixon, natives of the Bahamas and Jamaica, respectively, were living in Lancaster when they discovered the jerk sauce Henny was using in his Harrisburg restaurant. That sauce became the new company’s flagship product.

Got Jerk products eventually gained wide distribution through food distributor Sysco, eventually leading to operating a concession stand at a minor league ballpark in Charleston, West Virginia. In 2019, the business partners opened the first Got Jerk Island Grill inside a Sunoco gas station near Harrisburg. That successful takeout spot gave the owners confidence to expand with a full-service restaurant.

Got Jerk Island Grill takes a restaurant spot that was previously home to Mulberry Social and Red Rose Tavern. It’s also the former home of Checkers Bistro, which operated for seven years in the nearby Champion Forge Center before closing permanently in April.