A prime corner property in Ephrata Township, left vacant by a failed national retailer, is going to be revitalized by a thriving local one.

The former Kmart at South State Street and Rothsville Road will become the new Ephrata location of Good’s Store in a project costing more than $7 million, creating about 24 jobs and possibly attracting a supermarket to the site, too.

An early 2022 opening is scheduled.

“We’ll be like puppies running in a new yard,” Good’s Store President Ken Burkholder said Thursday.

Good’s Store, a family owned retailer based in New Holland and operating four stores, describes itself as a general store for the whole family.

With about 220 employees, it sells clothing, footwear, fabric, housewares, sewing supplies, home décor, lawn and garden items, sporting goods, hardware, canning supplies, gifts, toys, games and puzzles. The company does not disclose its annual revenue.

While many retailers have been battered over the past decade by competition from e-commerce merchants, then by restrictions triggered by the pandemic, Good’s Store has kept growing, drawing on its strong, loyal following in the county’s small towns and rural communities.

Good’s Store fended off e-commerce threats by starting its own e-commerce arm in 2017. And its stores have seen revenues rise by nearly 20% during the pandemic, said Burkholder, as families spend more time at home and less time traveling or dining out. That’s led to higher sales of lawn and garden items, sporting goods, housewares, crafts and puzzles.

That impressive increase could have been even higher if its current 18,000-square-foot Ephrata Borough location at 1686 W. Main St., where Good’s Store has operated since 2003, had room for a fuller selection, he indicated. That problem will be solved by the newly acquired 1127 S. State St. property 3 miles away, which offers more space and visibility.

Supermarket part of plans

After enlarging the building slightly from 92,500 square feet to 94,000 square feet, Good’s Store intends to use about half, or roughly 47,000 square feet, making it the company’s second-biggest location. Only the East Earl store of 72,000 square feet will be larger. Its other stores are in Quarryville and Schaefferstown, Lebanon County.

Good’s Store intends to lease the balance of the building to a supermarket operator. Burkholder declined to identity the prospective tenant because an agreement has not been finalized.

“The township is excited to have the redevelopment begin,” said township manager Steve Sawyer, noting that the long-faded property has deteriorated further since Kmart closed the store in February 2020, after 38 years of operation.

Good’s Store intends to reverse the site’s slippage emphatically. The local retailer bought the 11.5-acre tract on March 25 for $4.55 million from the lender of an earlier property owner. The lender, LNR Partners of Miami, Florida, had acquired the property in December 2019 through foreclosure.

Good’s Store expects to spend more than $3 million on upgrading the well-worn, dated structure inside and out.

“We’ll be doing a complete gut and reconditioning,” said Burkholder.

The interior is being stripped by a salvage company that will recycle much of the old floor, walls and ceiling. Subject to township approval of its plan, Good’s Store then will install new floors, lighting and walls in the sales area, offices and storage. Hoover Building Specialists of Honey Brook will likely do the renovations, said Burkholder.

Outside, one or two carports will be installed, the 327-space parking lot repaved and restriped, and storm water management improved.

24 new jobs

The project will lead to growth in the size of Good’s Store’s Ephrata workforce from 12 employees at the current location to about 36 employees at the new store, said Burkholder, whose wife Mary Ann is a granddaughter of store founder Harry Good.

Good was a farmer whose health issues prompted him to start the business in 1957 in his garage. The enterprise now has third- and fourth-generation ownership.

In addition to its retail operation, Good’s Store has two other divisions: a wholesale operation, Good’s Distribution, that sells primarily fabric but also footwear and menswear to other stores in the United States and Canada; and an information technology operation, Good’s Technology Services, that sells point-of-sale software and hardware to stores. Combined the two divisions employ more than 20 people, a part of the 220-plus employees of Good’s Store overall.

Kmart once was a vibrant discount department store chain. The Michigan-based retailer opened its first Lancaster County store in 1970, at Fruitville Pike and West Roseville Road in Manheim Township. Its local presence peaked at six stores in 1992. But fierce competition from other discounters as well as e-commerce merchants led to a bankruptcy filing and several rounds of store closings, cutting Kmart’s local lineup to its Willow Street store. But it too will close April 18, ending the retail chain’s 51-year local history.

Handling the Ephrata real estate transaction were Dwight Wagner, Dan Berger and Dan Berger Jr. of Lancaster-based U.S. Commercial Realty and Zamias Services of Johnstown.