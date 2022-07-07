Two-and-a-half years after Kmart closed up shop in Ephrata Township, a home goods and hardware retailer with deep Lancaster County roots has revived the spot.

East Earl Township-based Good’s Store is debuting a new, larger store this week in half of the old Kmart at 1127 S. State St., which Good’s Store bought and renovated following the national retailer’s closure in February 2020.

The other half of the 94,000-square-foot building at Route 272 and Rothsville Road is being renovated into a new grocery store for Dutch-Way, which already has locations in Myerstown and Schaefferstown in Lebanon County, and Gap. The Ephrata Township Dutch-Way is slated to open sometime late this fall and will include a cafe with an all-season courtyard.

With the opening of its new location, Good’s Store has closed its store three miles away at 1686 W. Main St. in Ephrata Borough. With some 34,000 square feet of retail space, the new Ephrata Township store is nearly four times the size of the old one, but still smaller than the 50,000-square-foot flagship Good’s Store in East Earl Township.

Good’s Store also has locations in Quarryville and Schaefferstown. The Schaefferstown location is next to a Dutch-Way.

While product lines have been added across all departments at the new Ephrata Township Good’s Store, some of the biggest expansions are in the hardware, sporting goods and lawn and garden sections, giving it a selection similar to the store in East Earl Township, marketing manager Dan Zimmerman said.

Good’s Store also sells clothing, work boots, power tools, home goods, pet supplies, books and toys while featuring items made by local craftspeople such as bird feeders, cornhole games, croquet sets and wooden drying racks.

Good’s Store bought the 11.5-acre Kmart property in March 2021 for $4.55 million and then spent an estimated $3 million on renovations, which included building a cupola-topped carport entrance for itself, and new carport entrance for Dutch-Way.

Good’s Store was founded by the late Harry M. Good, who began selling fabric out of his garage in 1957 and then opened a store two years later north of Blue Ball. Good’s Store moved in 1973 to its current spot in East Earl Township next to Shady Maple, a location that was expanded in 2011. The Quarryville store opened in 1988; Schaefferstown opened in 1995; and the Ephrata Borough store opened in 2003.

As it has from the beginning, Good’s Store caters to Plain Sect members with its fabric and sewing department as well as clothing departments that sell conservative coats, suits and hats. Good’s Store, which is owned by members of Harry Good’s extended family, is closed Sundays.

In addition to its retail stores, Good’s Store has two other divisions: a wholesale operation, Good’s Distribution, that sells primarily fabric but also footwear and menswear to other stores in the United States and Canada; and an information technology operation, Good’s Technology Services, that sells point-of-sale software and hardware to stores.

Good’s Store employs about 225 across all its locations, with about 10 new workers added because of the new Ephrata Township store, Zimmerman said.