Good’s Store, which recently opened a larger store in Ephrata Township, continues to lay the groundwork for an expansion of its store in Quarryville.

Since December, Good’s Store has spent $2.2 million to buy four parcels adjacent to its store at 333 W. Fourth St. in Quarryville, purchases that gave the home goods and hardware retailer ownership of nearly 5 acres of property south of Route 372 between West Fourth and West Fifth streets. That area includes the 2.2-acre tract that contains the current Good’s Store.

Earlier this month, Quarryville Borough Council rezoned several properties around the store from residential to commercial to allow for an expansion of the store that was originally opened in 1988. Before it was renovated for Good’s Store, the 25,000-square-foot building had been a supermarket for Ferguson & Hassler.

A land development plan hasn’t been submitted for a possible expansion of the Quarryville store, and Dan Zimmerman, a spokesperson for Good’s Store, said he did not have any details to share.

Founded in 1957 by Harry Good, Good’s Store has its flagship store in East Earl Township. A fourth store is in Schaefferstown, Lebanon County.

The Ephrata Township store at 1127 S. State St. occupies about 34,000 square feet of retail space in part of a former Kmart. The remaining 60,000 square feet is being renovated into a new Dutch-Way grocery store that is scheduled to open in the fall.