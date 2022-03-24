Good Burrito Co., which has a restaurant in downtown Elizabethtown, just opened a second location east of Mount Joy.

The new Good Burrito Co. takes a 1,500-square-foot space at Donegal Square, the shopping center near routes 283 and 230 that includes Mick’s All American Pub and Hampton Inn & Suites.

Good Burrito Co. is a Tex-Mex restaurant that features a variety of burritos and tacos as well as quesadillas, nachos and salads. Its Elizabethtown restaurant is at 17 W. High St.

Good Burrito Co. is owned by Doug Logan, Nick Weaver and Ryan Peterson.