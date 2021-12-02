Glasshouse Wineworks has opened a tasting room just off Market Square in Manheim.

The 32-seat tasting room at 8 S. Charlotte St. features nine Glasshouse Wineworks offerings, including white, red, sparkling and blueberry wine as well as hard cider. A rotating selection of beer and spirits from Pennsylvania distillers is also featured along with a “small bites” menu that includes charcuterie boards, pretzels and crab dip.

A rear courtyard is slated to open in the spring where there will be a stage for live music and space for food trucks to set up during events.

Begun in 2020, Glasshouse Wineworks makes its wine in a building at the back of the property, using grapes grown in the Lititz and Manheim areas. Production is supplemented with juice from other North American wine-producing regions as well as Australia. Apple juice for hard cider comes from York County-based Wyndridge Farm.

Glasshouse Wineworks is owned by Krista Cassidy, Josh Sabo and Greg Zittle, all of whom have experience in the restaurant or entertainment industries.

