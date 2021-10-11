Ginger Asian Kitchen has opened in East Hempfield Township with Japanese and Vietnamese dishes.

The restaurant at 320 Rohrerstown Road in the Lime Spring Square shopping center is owned by Tony Tran, who owns Mikado Japanese Steak House locations in Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg as well as Pho 99, a Vietnamese food restaurant in Harrisburg.

The roughly 110-seat East Hempfield restaurant combines menus from Tran’s two other restaurant concepts. It features chicken, beef, tofu and shrimp cooked on a hibachi-style grill as well as stir fry, Vietnamese hoagies, noodle soup and rice vermicelli.

Tran said a full bar at Ginger Asian Kitchen will begin operating by November, when he expects a liquor license transfer to be finalized.

Ginger Asian Kitchen occupies a 3,800-square-foot restaurant space briefly occupied by Metro Diner. A Florida-based chain, Metro Diner opened in March 2018 but closed five months later. It still has a diner in Mechanicsburg.