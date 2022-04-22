Generations of Furniture, which has been a Shops at Rockvale tenant since 2018, will be closing next month.

The last day will be May 15 for the store that sells living room, dining room and bedroom furniture as well as vintage items from a spot behind Olive Garden.

Generations of Furniture owners Ryan Bannon and Colleen Masterson said they decided to close their 8,000-square-foot store because of a planned redevelopment of Rockvale that would replace some retail areas with commercial and residential buildings.

“We have come to the end of our lease and have decided, rather than waiting on the inevitable time when we will have to leave, to take a proactive approach,” Bannon and Masterson wrote in a post on their Facebook page.

The owners’ post said they have been looking for a new spot for a Lancaster store “but as of now, nothing is jumping out at us.”

Generations of Furniture also has a Gettysburg store in The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg.

In 2020 Rockvale’s owner, Wharton Realty Group, unveiled a conceptual plan to overhaul the 65-acre shopping center and won zoning approval to create a mixed-use development. A formal plan to redevelop the property hasn’t yet been submitted to the township.

Generations of Furniture Address: 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Suite 902 Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Info.: 717-874-4189, generationsoffurniture.com, facebook.com/generationsoffurniture1