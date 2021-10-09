The longtime owner of a downtown Lancaster coffee shop has sold his building to a local pharmacy.

Jerry Keys operated Cross Keys Coffee & Tea for more than two decades at 34 N. Queen St. He closed the shop in January 2019 and opened Cross Keys Wood Works there. Now, he’s sold the entire building at 32-34 N Queen St. and plans to close his woodworking shop at the end of the year. The five-story building has six retail or commercial tenants on the first and second floors. The upper floors are unused, Keys said.

“I need to put this in the hands of somebody who can develop it and revive this property,” Keys said.

The property, which Keys bought in 1997 for $270,000, was sold last month for $1.2 million to Gregory Ganse, owner of Ganse Apothecary pharmacy, 355 W. King St. Ganse said he bought it to provide more space for his growing business, which includes a retail pharmacy and offers other specialty pharmacy services.

Ganse said plans to move some of his company’s operations to the new Queen Street building within the next year. He added he wasn’t sure that would include a first-floor retail pharmacy.

He said he plans to keep existing retail and commercial tenants in the building, which extends back to the Lancaster Dispensing Co. He also is considering leasing the space currently occupied by Cross Keys Wood Works.

His company includes 65 employees.

Ganse said he hopes to develop residential units in the upper floors, but doesn’t have specific plans or a timeline for any work.