Gameseum, which featured classic arcade games and pinball machines in Ephrata, is permanently closed.

The retro arcade opened in June 2019, taking a 3,000-square foot space behind the Royer’s Pharmacy building at 27 N. State St. Gameseum featured nearly 100 games refurbished by owner Steven Van Splinter Jr., including “Donkey Kong,” “Pac-Man” and “Track and Field.”

Gameseum’s last day of operation was Jan. 1 and Van Splinter announced its permanent closure last month, citing economic fallout from the pandemic as among the reasons for his decision.

Van Splinter, who described the reasons for the closure in a lengthy Facebook post, said he is not selling his games and has put them all in storage. He did not respond to messages from LNP | LancasterOnline asking if he would consider opening an arcade elsewhere.

