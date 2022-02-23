A quarter century after opening T.J. Rockwell’s in Elizabethtown, brothers Steve and Jeff Heckman have sold what grew to include a second restaurant in Mechanicsburg.

The T.J Rockwell’s at 800 Mount Gretna Road in Elizabethtown and 896 W. Grantham Road in Mechanicsburg were bought earlier this month by Funck’s Restaurant Group, whose seven regional restaurants include Funck’s Restaurant & Bar in Leola and the Mt. Gretna Hideaway in Mount Gretna.

“It was time for my brother and I who were partners to move on to the next chapter and spend a little more time with our kids who are growing up real quick,” said Jeff Heckman, who said he now plans to become a referee for some youth sports.

The Elizabethtown T.J. Rockwell’s opened in 1997, and the large deck that became its feature was added in 2013. The Mechanicsburg restaurant opened in 2008. Both restaurants feature American fare such as burgers, steaks and seafood. Combined, they have seating for around 350 customers.

Jeff Heckman said he and his brother had been looking for potential buyers and found what seemed to be an ideal operator with Funck’s Restaurant Group, which is led by Alan Funck. Funck did not respond to a message seeking comment on the sale.

Heckman said he understood that there wouldn’t be major changes even as some systems would be streamlined.

“I’m super happy with how everything worked out and I think that everyone there, Alan and everyone will be very successful,” Heckman said. “It’s very rewarding to see T.J. Rockwell’s live on and hopefully get bigger and better.”

Heckman declined to disclose to total purchase price for the restaurants, although the T.J. Rockwell’s property near Elizabethtown sold for $1.4 million, according to county records.

In addition to the Funck’s restaurant in Leola and the Mt. Gretna Hideaway, Funck’s Restaurant Group owns a Funck’s restaurant in Palmyra, Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen in Palmyra and Quentin Tavern in Lebanon as well as Snitz Brewery, which has locations in Lebanon and Annville.

The Funck’s in Leola opened in 2016, replacing Leola Family Restaurant.