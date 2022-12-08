Fuego Latino, Elizabethtown

A January 2019 photo of Gerson Morales-Pinzon outside Fuego Latino in Elizabethtown which will be closing at the end of December. 

Fuego Latino, a Latin and Caribbean restaurant in downtown Elizabethtown, will close at the end of December.

The restaurant a 28 S. Market St. was opened in November 2018 by Gerson Morales-Pinzon, who offered a “Latin fusion” menu that included Caribbean dishes as well as tacos and burritos. Morales-Pinzon announced the planned closing in a Facebook post where he noted that his food truck will continue once the weather gets warmer.

“The last four years have been amazing, I always wanted to share my culture with this community I love so much. I (Gerson) have made the decision to close Fuego, we will be shutting our doors at the end of December,” the post said.

Morales-Pinzon did not respond to a request seeking additional comment on the reason for the closure.

Fuego Latino is on a spot that was previously home to Boothy’s BBQ and Pita Pit. Before he opened his restaurant, Morales-Pinzon operated Fuego Latino from a food trailer on an Elizabethtown street. Before launching his food trailer, Morales-Pinzon worked as manager of a Santander Bank branch in Camp Hill.

