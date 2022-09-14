The Chick-fil-A in the Shoppes at Belmont will be closed for an undetermined amount of time beginning Saturday.

In a newsletter announcement to customers, the restaurant’s operator, Judy Shaffer, said the 1579 Fruitville Pike location will be closed for “some upgrades and remodeling.”

Shaffer and her husband, Matt, are the franchisees for the Chick-fil-A in Manheim Township, which opened in 2018. They also are franchisees for Lancaster County’s only other Chick-fil-A at 2467 E. Lincoln Hwy. in East Lampeter Township, which opened in 2011.

Shaffer directed customers to the East Lampeter Township location during closure of the Fruitville Pike location.

An LNP|LancasterOnline inquiry to the restaurant was directed to corporate headquarters.