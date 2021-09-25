Froots Smoothie, which has a stand at Park City Center, has opened a standalone shop near Walmart in Manheim Township.

The new Froots Smoothie occupies a spot at 2046 Fruitville Pike in Hawthorne Center. The café features a variety of smoothies, bubble tea and fruit drinks along with sushi. It has seating inside for around a dozen, including space at a window counter.

Froots Smoothie has operated at Park City Center since 2009 following a conversion from Indigo Fruit Smoothies. Froots Smoothie began as a franchise but is now owned independently by Chi Siu.