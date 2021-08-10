Aguero Family Outlet, a retailer offering overstock items at discounted prices, has opened in Manheim. The family-owned and operated business opened at 25 S. Main St. in May.

It’s operated by Maria and Junior Aguero. The couple’s two children Kalia and Justin also work at the retail operation. The business sells overstock and liquidation items from Amazon as well as retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Walmart. “You get a good deal here; we try to price items so they’re affordable,” Junior Aguero said.

Items may include laptops and gaming units, home office furnishings, tables, luggage, backpacks, food storage containers, fans, toys, textiles such as comforter sets, and small appliances such as coffeemakers or tabletop microwaves.

“We are excited to welcome Aguero Family Outlet to Manheim,” said Manheim Chamber executive director Kristie Schmid, “The store offers something for everyone with their variety of products and affordable pricing. It’s great to see another new business come into our growing downtown community.”

The Aguero family opened the initial store in Lebanon 18 months ago. “We started the business for our children—to teach them about being entrepreneurs and to show them by example about a good work ethic,” Maria Aguero said.

She said the business began in the family’s garage and then expanded to a retail location in Lebanon and now to Manheim. “We had a number of people from the Manheim area visiting our Lebanon store, so when we decided to expand, this was a natural fit,” she said.

She explained that items for sale are posted on the business’s Facebook page. Postings include a photo of the item, price, and location (Manheim or Lebanon). “We have different items at both locations, so we see customers from our Lebanon store in Manheim and vice versa. We make it easy for people to shop with us by using Facebook postings,” she said, “People will see an item posted on Facebook and if they don’t have time to stop in, they’ll call us and purchase it using a credit card.”

There’s even a warehouse in Lebanon; Aguero Family Discount will periodically hold warehouse or pallet sales at the warehouse. Additionally, large items such as appliances such as washers and dryers will be sold at the warehouse rather than either the Lebanon or Manheim retail facility. Information about warehouse items such as pallet sales or appliances is also posted on the Facebook page.

“When we get a pallet or shipment, we often don’t know what’s in it. Sometimes there may be food items. We don’t sell them; instead, we donate them to the local community. We like to bless others,” Maria said. “We open the warehouse and post on Facebook that we have food items available for free to pick up at the warehouse,” Junior added.

Aguero Family Outlet also gives back to its customers and the community by hosting special activities. Donations are currently being accepted at both locations for back-to-school items via a book bag drive. Donations are being accepted until Saturday, Aug. 14. Book bags filled with back-toschool items will be distributed in the parking lot at the store starting at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14.

Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol.com.