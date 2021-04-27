Boutique 1780 opened its doors at 24 North Main Street, Manheim on April 15.

The women’s boutique offers clothing in sizes S to 3X as well as accessories such as jewelry and shoes, and unique gifts.

Ashley Martin, owner of Boutique 1780 said opening the brick-and-mortar store fulfills a dream.

“The ‘1780’ in the boutique’s name is a reference to the fact that the business started in my garage amid toolboxes and vehicles,” she explained.

Martin launched the business in October 2016 with the mission of helping women rediscover their sense of style and increase their confidence. “I had just had my second daughter and was struggling to regain my sense of style,” she said, “I started the business with a small selection of clothing. I worked out of the garage, participated in pop-up events, and promoted the business on social media.”

She said after two years doing pop-up events, craft fairs, and home parties became exhausting. “I had to pack up inventory and display racks and move them from place to place. Plus I also had to decide what inventory to take with me,” she explained.

Her next step was creating a mobile boutique by converting a Winnebago camper and selling online. Martin said mobile boutiques have been trending in larger metropolitan areas and on both the east and west coast. “I took the mobile boutique to events like food truck festivals or places like Rockvale Square,” she explained, “People were intrigued with the idea of a mobile boutique and were surprised to see how roomy it was and how nicely the inventory was displayed.”

Martin also expanded the business with space in three vendor marketplaces-Artisan Mill Co., Lititz; Prussian Street Arcade, Manheim; and Trellis Marketplace, Elizabethtown. But she said the goal was always to have her own storefront. She said she decided to look for space for the boutique in Manheim for several reasons: she and her family live in the area; her daughters are Manheim Central students, and she wanted to be part of the downtown revitalization effort.

“I feel connected to the community. There are a lot of exciting things happening in Manheim right now, particularly in the block the boutique is in. I’m across from businesses such as Horst Arts and the REO Manheim Marketplace complex,” Martin said.

But the move to a brick-and-mortar store is bittersweet. She’s selling the Winnebago that housed the mobile boutique and has left two of the three vendor marketplaces. (Boutique 1780 remains at Artisan Mill Co.) “The mobile boutique and the vendor marketplaces helped the business grown and get me where I am today. I have fond memories of the mobile boutique not just for what it did for the business, but my daughters used the bunk space above the driver’s seat as a play area,” Martin said.

She said her goal for the business is to create relationships “with my customers that will allow me to make personalized recommendations for their style and body type”. With that in mind, most of the styles found at Boutique 1780 are available in a wide range of sizes. “When a woman walks into my store I want her to be able to shop from any rack and not be limited to just one area,” Martin explained.

Since she wants the boutique to be more than a place for customers to shop, it will also feature a coffee bar to encourage customers to get to know one another and to know the staff. Proceeds from coffee sales will support the non-profit Hope Inspired Love, which fights sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

She said as a business owner that started very small, she will be looking for ways to partner with other business owners to host their own pop-ups in Boutique 1780. Store hours are Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information about Boutique 1780 is available at www.boutique178.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

Rochelle Shenk is a correspondent for the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes your comments and questions at RAASHENK@aol. com.