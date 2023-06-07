Frisco’s, a Peruvian-style chicken restaurant with three locations in Lancaster County, is making plans to add a restaurant and microbrewery in Willow Street.

The new Frisco’s will take a 3,000-square-foot spot next to Mick’s All-American Pub in the Willow Valley Crossroads shopping center at 100 Willow Valley Lakes Drive. With seating for around 70, the new Frisco’s will be the largest of its three existing locations, which include restaurants in Lancaster city, and Rapho and Warwick townships.

The Willow Street restaurant will include a microbrewery selling beer in the restaurant and supplying it for the Frisco’s restaurants in Lancaster city and Warwick Township.

Frisco’s menu features chicken that is marinated, roasted in a charcoal-fired rotisserie, and then served with side dishes that include yuca, Peruvian fried rice, roasted vegetables, roasted corn and plantains. The restaurant is owned by Josh Rinier and Francisco “Frisco” Gomez de la Torre, a native of Peru who is its namesake.

Frisco’s debuted in fall 2020 in Lancaster city at 454 New Holland Ave., next to the Lancaster Science Factory. A Rapho Township restaurant at 2101C Strickler Road in the Donegal Square shopping center opened last September 2022 followed by a Warwick Township restaurant at 1028 Lititz Pike in the Shoppes at Kissel Village that opened in November 2022.