Frisco's, a Peruvian-style roasted chicken restaurant that debuted in fall 2020 with a Lancaster city restaurant, will open a second location late this summer in Rapho Township and will announce plans for a third Lancaster County restaurant in June.

The new Frisco’s will take a 1,100-square-foot space in Donegal Square, the shopping center near routes 283 and 230 that includes Mick’s All American Pub and Hampton Inn & Suites. While it will have a couple seats inside, the restaurant will operate primarily for takeout and pickup, according to Josh Rinier, who owns it with Peruvian native Francisco “Frisco” Gomez de la Torre.

Frisco’s menu features chicken that is marinated, roasted in a charcoal-fired rotisserie, and then served alongside side dishes that include yuca, Peruvian fried rice, roasted vegetables, roasted corn and plantains. There are also chicken or steak bowls that include rice, beans and vegetables.

Last summer Frisco’s announced plans to develop a small microbrewery near its Lancaster city restaurant next to the Lancaster Science Factory. But after learning of extended delays in getting necessary equipment, Rinier said those brewery plans “have been tabled.”