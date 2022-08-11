Frisco’s, a Peruvian-style roasted chicken restaurant, is planning to open a new restaurant in Warwick Township, which will be its third Lancaster County location.

Slated to open by December, the new Frisco’s will take a 2,000-square-foot spot in the Shoppes at Kissel Village, the shopping center at 1004 Lititz Pike that includes Target and Giant. The restaurant will have seating for 48 in a spot near the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

Frisco’s debuted in fall 2020 with a Lancaster city restaurant at 454 New Holland Ave., near the Lancaster Science Factory. A Rapho Township restaurant in the Donegal Square shopping center, 2101 Strickler Road, is slated to open sometime in September.

Frisco’s menu features chicken that is marinated, roasted in a charcoal-fired rotisserie, and then served alongside side dishes that include yuca, Peruvian fried rice, roasted vegetables, roasted corn and plantains. There are also chicken or steak bowls that include rice, beans and vegetables.

Frisco’s is owned by Josh Rinier and Francisco “Frisco” Gomez de la Torre, a native of Peru who is the restaurant’s namesake.