Frisco's, a Peruvian-style roasted chicken restaurant that debuted in fall 2020 in Lancaster city, is opening a second location Saturday in Rapho Township.

The new Frisco’s takes a 1,100-square-foot space in Donegal Square, the shopping center near routes 283 and 230 that includes Mick’s All-American Pub and Hampton Inn & Suites. It has a couple of seats inside, but primarily functions as a takeout restaurant.

Frisco’s menu features chicken that is marinated, roasted in a charcoal-fired rotisserie, and then served alongside side dishes that include yuca, Peruvian fried rice, roasted vegetables, roasted corn and plantains. There are also chicken or steak bowls that include rice, beans and vegetables.

Frisco’s is owned by Josh Rinier and Francisco “Frisco” Gomez de la Torre, a native of Peru who is the restaurant’s namesake.

Work on a third Frisco’s is also underway in the Shoppes at Kissel Village just south of Lititz. That restaurant is slated to open by December.