Frisco’s, a Peruvian-style roasted chicken restaurant that debuted in fall 2020 in Lancaster city, is opening its third location Saturday near Lititz.

The new Frisco’s is taking a 2,000-square-foot spot in the Shoppes at Kissel Village, a Warwick Township shopping center along Route 501 anchored by Target and Giant. The new Frisco’s at 1028 Lititz Pike has seating for 48 in a spot near the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

Frisco’s menu features chicken that is marinated, roasted in a charcoal-fired rotisserie, and then served with side dishes that include yuca, Peruvian fried rice, roasted vegetables, roasted corn and plantains. There are also chicken or steak bowls that include rice, beans and vegetables.

Frisco’s is owned by Josh Rinier and Francisco “Frisco” Gomez de la Torre, a native of Peru who is the restaurant’s namesake.

Frisco’s debuted in fall 2020 with a Lancaster city restaurant at 454 New Holland Ave., near the Lancaster Science Factory. A Rapho Township restaurant in the Donegal Square shopping center, 2101 Strickler Road, opened in September.