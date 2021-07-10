Frisco's, a Peruvian-style roasted chicken restaurant that opened last fall in Lancaster city, is making plans to add a small brewery.

The restaurant at 454 New Holland Ave. recently won city zoning approval for a plan to add a microbrewery in a 500-square-foot space in the complex that includes the Lancaster Science Factory.

Some permitting and construction are still required for the new brewery, which is likely to be ready in about a year, said owners Francisco “Frisco” Gomez de la Torre and Josh Rinier.

Gomez de La Torre said the brewery would offer a pilsner beer like the kind traditionally served with roasted chicken in his native Peru. Lagers and stouts will also be brewed on the planned five-barrel system, which will be able to produce around 150 gallons at a time.

The beer would be served at the restaurant and would also be sold at any future Frisco’s locations. Rinier said they are “actively looking” for a place to add a second location, which they hope will be somewhere in Lancaster County, but could also be in a surrounding county.

As plans are being made to add beer, a new oven will be delivered in about a month that will boost capacity for its namesake chicken. The current charcoal-fired rotisserie that can cook 30 chickens at a time will be replaced by one that will have room for 48.