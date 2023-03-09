After being closed for nearly a month for renovations, the Frisco’s restaurant in Lancaster city is reopening today with new flooring, new countertops and new serving equipment.

And this summer, the Frisco’s at 454 New Holland Ave. plans to unveil a new, expanded patio which will be followed by the addition of beer sales. The beer sales, which are expected to begin by the fall, would come from a microbrewery Frisco’s plans to open at a fourth Lancaster County location which is soon to be announced, said Josh Rinier, who owns Frisco’s with Francisco “Frisco” Gomez de la Torre.

Frisco’s features Peruvian-style roasted chicken that is marinated and then roasted in a charcoal-fired rotisserie, and then served with side dishes that include yuca, Peruvian fried rice, roasted vegetables, roasted corn and plantains. There are also chicken or steak bowls that include rice, beans and vegetables.

Frisco’s debuted in fall 2020 with the Lancaster city restaurant near the Lancaster Science Factory. A Rapho Township restaurant in the Donegal Square shopping center opened last September followed by a Warwick Township restaurant in the Shoppes at Kissel Village that opened in November.

