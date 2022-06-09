Freshzza, a custom-made pizza restaurant that opened in January in downtown Lancaster, won’t be reopening.

The restaurant at 35 N. Queen St. was only open periodically for about two months after its debut and now “will not be going forward,” said John Meeder, who owns the property.

Meeder said a lease has been signed for a new food service tenant which he said he would be able to publicize in the coming weeks. He declined to comment on the reasons for Freshzza’s closure, saying only that “I’m very sorry the Freshzza thing did not work out.”

Jordan Steffy, the franchisee for the Freshzza location in Lancaster, did not respond to a request for comment.

Based in Tampa, Florida, Freshzza is a new franchise restaurant that has locations in Florida and Louisiana. Mark Anderson, who founded the chain, referred questions about the Lancaster location’s closing to a lawyer who did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Before Freshzza, 35 N. Queen St. was the home of a Jimmy John's sandwich shop.