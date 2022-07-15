A café featuring freshly made Greek dishes and coffee drinks has opened in Manheim Township.

Freshly Greek occupies an 1,800-square-foot spot behind CVS Pharmacy in the Shoppes at Landis Valley, at Oregon Pike and Landis Valley Road.

Freshly Greek has a menu that includes gyros and souvlaki as well as pastitsio, spanakopita and mousaka. There are also burgers, salads, hummus and traditional Greek desserts such as baklava and rice pudding.

Breakfast options include avocado toast, Greek yogurt and a Greek omelet. The coffee menu has drip coffee, café au lait, espresso, cappuccino and chai latte.

Freshly Greek has inside seating for around 45, a kids’ area, and a couple of patio tables outside.

Freshly Greek is owned by Peter Stankovic, who was previously a bartender at The Sandwich Factory. For his new restaurant, Stankovic drew on his experience living in Greece during his 20s where he says he came to appreciate food made from simple, high-quality ingredients. At Freshly Greek, Stankovic says everything is made in-house with locally sourced ingredients.

Freshly Greek Address: 2355 Oregon Pike, Suite 105, Manheim Township. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Info.: 717-984-6548, freshlygreek.com, facebook.com/freshlyGreek