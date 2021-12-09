A new juice bar is coming to downtown Lancaster.

Fresh Pressed, which has locations in York and Harrisburg, will open a new juice bar in the next couple of months at 60 N. Queen St.

Fresh Pressed features a variety of fruit juice blends, juice shots, and specialty smoothies. Add-ins include flax and chia seeds as well as cayenne pepper and turmeric. In addition to the standard menu, the shops regularly feature additional items such as sandwiches or vegan chili.

Owner John Roman said he opened his first juice bar about a year ago after becoming interested in the concept after learning about the health benefits. A native of New York City, where juice bars are more prevalent, Roman previously worked in the construction industry and in warehouses.

Fresh Pressed is taking a spot recently occupied by El Cubano. The small restaurant space had also been the home in recent years of Foltz’s Pretzels, Bruno’s Hoagies, Pantry on Queen and Dunkin’ Donuts.