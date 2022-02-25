Fresh Pressed, which has locations in York and Harrisburg, has opened a juice bar in downtown Lancaster.

The new Fresh Pressed juice bar at 60 N. Queen St. features a variety of fruit juice blends, juice shots, and specialty smoothies. Add-ins include flax and chia seeds as well as cayenne pepper and turmeric.

Owner John Roman said he opened his first juice bar about a year ago after becoming interested in the concept after learning about the health benefits.

Fresh Pressed is taking a spot recently occupied by El Cubano. The small restaurant space had also been the home in recent years of Foltz’s Pretzels, Bruno’s Hoagies, Pantry on Queen and Dunkin’ Donuts.