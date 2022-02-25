Fresh Pressed

Fresh Pressed, which has locations in York and Harrisburg, has opened a juice bar in downtown Lancaster. 

The new Fresh Pressed juice bar at 60 N. Queen St. features a variety of fruit juice blends, juice shots, and specialty smoothies. Add-ins include flax and chia seeds as well as cayenne pepper and turmeric.

Owner John Roman said he opened his first juice bar about a year ago after becoming interested in the concept after learning about the health benefits.

Fresh Pressed is taking a spot recently occupied by El Cubano. The small restaurant space had also been the home in recent years of Foltz’s Pretzels, Bruno’s Hoagies, Pantry on Queen and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next