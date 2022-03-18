Revelations of Freedom Ministries, a nonprofit addiction recovery program which has a thrift store near New Holland, opened a new store in Ronks this week.

The Freedom Thrift on 30 store takes an 8,000-square-foot spot at 2853 Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) in East Lampeter Township where it sells clothing, home goods, books and seasonal items, among other things.

Like the Freedom Thrift store at 114 Ranck Church Road, proceeds from the Ronks store supports Revelation of Freedom ministries, a religious nonprofit whose addiction-recovery services for men include a residential program.

The new store is behind Dienner’s Country Restaurant. The spot is the former home of Metal & Crate, a furniture store which closed in December and moved its collection to King’s Kountry Impressions just across the street at 2847 Lincoln Highway East.