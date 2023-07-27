Fox Plumbing will debut a new retail showroom Saturday, Aug. 5, at its new headquarters near Brickerville.

The roughly 3,000-square-foot showroom at 28 E. Division Hwy. in Elizabeth Township occupies part of the building constructed for the plumbing company in 2020. The retail showroom features finished bathroom displays as well as faucets, bathroom accessories and plumbing parts and pieces for sale.

More Business News:

Fox Plumbing plans to donate all profits from the new showroom to a variety of nonprofit organizations.

Owned by Harold Fox, Fox Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services and repairs. It was founded in 2001.