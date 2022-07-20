The owners of Fox Meadows Creamery in Clay Township have opened a new location in Upper Leacock Township.

Like the Clay Township creamery, the new Fox Meadows Creamery at 193 E. Main St. features ice cream made using milk from the Fox family dairy farm that’s located next to the family’s original creamery.

The new location offers the same menu of ice cream, food and drinks as the Clay Township creamery, which opened in 2015 at 2475 W. Main St. (Route 322). The Upper Leacock Township location has a production area where the ice cream is made from a mix produced at the Clay Township creamery.

Fox Meadows Creamery features around two dozen ice cream flavors that are sold in cones and dishes and offered in packaged containers. There are also milkshakes, floats and coffee drinks as well as a food menu with burgers, sandwiches, salads and soups. A market area features local, handmade products such as meats, cheeses, popcorn and pretzels.

The Upper Leacock Township creamery, which operates with 65 employees, was built in the former home of Vinola’s Restaurant, which the Foxes bought in April 2019 and renovated extensively. The creamery has seating for around 150, most of which is on a second floor that includes a partially covered side patio. There’s also a small playground in the back.

Fox Meadows Creamery is owned by Chad and Corey Fox along with their respective spouses, Andrea and Krista. Chad and Corey Fox’s parents, Bob and Ruthie, helped launch the creamery.

Fox Meadows Creamery Address: 193 E. Main St., Leola. General hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lunch hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Info: 717-721-6455, foxmeadowscreamery.com, “Fox Meadows Creamery” on Facebook.