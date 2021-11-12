The owners of Fox Meadows Creamery in Clay Township have begun work on their long-delayed new location in Leola.

The Fox family held a dedication and groundbreaking last Sunday for a new creamery at 195 Main St., the former home of Vinola’s Restaurant, which the family bought in April 2019.

“There is a long journey of construction ahead, but Lord-willing we look forward to serving farm-fresh ice cream, hand-crafted food and warm smiles in Leola in 2022,” read a post on the creamery’s Facebook page, which said the project had been undergoing “permitting and design” for the last two-and-a-half years.

Chad Fox, one of the creamery’s owners, said he couldn’t provide a more precise opening date because of supply chain uncertainties that could impact construction.

Approved plans for the creamery along Route 23 show a 2,600-square-foot building being added to the former, 4,600-square-foot restaurant. An apartment building on the property was demolished in November 2019.

The Fox family opened its flagship creamery in spring 2015 next to their dairy farm in Clay Township. Fox Meadows is owned by Bob Fox and his wife, Ruthie, along with their sons Chad and Corey and their respective spouses, Andrea and Krista.