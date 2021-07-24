A longtime Salunga restaurant is being revived by a new owner who is renovating the landmark eatery.

The former Salunga Village Restaurant at 188 W. Main St. is slated to reopen sometime next month as Jake’s on Main. The approximately 60-seat Salunga Village Restaurant last operated in late 2019.

Jacob Penniman, who bought the property for $365,000 in January 2020, has been overseeing renovations that include new floors, walls and kitchen equipment. Its opening was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Penniman said the restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch and maintain classic diner fare, with some flavor twists such as curry and southwest flavored home fries.

Penniman, whose wife works at Elizabethtown College, earned a degree in biology from Dickinson College and worked for the drug company Merck. He is president of Lansdale-based REP Industries, a business started by his grandfather which makes catalog racks, binders and custom cases, among other things.

John Bender first opened a restaurant at 188 W. Main St. in 1948. He had operated a grocery story next door since the 1920s. The Benders sold the grocery store in 1982. Bruce and Adrienne Shepherd bought the restaurant in 1987. Mary Ann Mowery bought the original Bender’s restaurant in 1990, changing the name to Salunga Village Restaurant. It changed hands several times after Mowery sold it in 2005.