Closed since the beginning of the pandemic in spring 2020, Molly’s Pub in Lancaster city is slated to reopen in mid-August with new owners as The Corner at Musser.

The new restaurant and bar next to H.M. Musser Park at 253 E. Chestnut St. will maintain the look of the former Molly’s Pub and offer a similar menu of traditional bar fare such as burgers, cheesesteaks and wings. The restaurant includes a beer carryout at 210 N. Shippen St. that will be dubbed Corner Carryout.

The Corner at Musser will be operated by Joabi Leffler, Sean “Boots” A’Hearn, and Jason Shirk, three longtime Lancaster city bartenders who are being backed by two silent partners. The group bought the restaurant property July 14 for $700,000 and also bought its restaurant liquor license for an undisclosed price.

Initially, only the carryout and the roughly 50-seat first floor of the restaurant will open. The second floor of the restaurant, which includes a separate bar and a deck, is slated to open in mid-October.

Work is also beginning on a new sidewalk patio with an awning on Chestnut Street that will span the adjacent Chestnut Street building that is part of the property and could be the site of future restaurant expansion. The new patio is also expected to debut in mid-October.

Shirk said the ownership group came together when he approached some other longtime fellow bartenders about buying their own bar and operating it like the other Lancaster city neighborhood bars where they have worked. Between them, Leffler, A’Hearn and Shirk have bartended at Valentino’s, Shamrock Café, Stubby’s, Molly’s Pub, Brendee’s, American Bar & Grill, Belvedere and Annie Bailey’s.

“We’re going to draw on things from all those places to get the vibe right in here,” A’Hearn said.

Molly’s previously was owned by Jason Brandt, who is also the former owner of The Station House, a Manheim Township restaurant he sold late last year.

The restaurant and bar at 253 E. Chestnut St. became Molly’s Pub in 1989 after previously operating as Peggy’s Place. Molly’s Pub was previously Irish-themed but the owners of The Corner at Musser say they don’t plan to have any particular theme besides “neighborhood bar.”