An owner of the old Checkers Bistro has launched a new Lancaster city eatery at her former restaurant’s one-time spot.

The new restaurant, 300 West James, has opened at North Mulberry and West James streets, the corner restaurant space where Checker’s Bistro operated from 2006 to 2014. The fine dining restaurant subsequently moved from 300 W. James St. to the nearby Champion Forge Center where it served its last meal in April 2021.

Masami Payne, who was an owner of Checkers Bistro along with her husband David Payne, is the sole owner of 300 West James. “(David) is the official wine taster. He’s retired now,” Payne said.

300 West James will be a more casual restaurant than Checkers Bistro but will have some of its menu items, decor and colors, Payne said. “We are kind of Checkers,” she said, “When you come here you will feel the old Checkers vibe.”

The menu at 300 West James includes burgers, pizza and sandwiches as well as duck tacos, which were a Checkers Bistro specialty. New menu items as well as regular dinner specials will be added after Thanksgiving, said executive chef Devin O’Roark. The full menu is available in the restaurant as well as the separate takeout area just around the corner on West James Street.

Payne said the restaurant was reimagined after the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on a casual and quick experience for customers. The dining areas will include some lounge seats and more space between tables, giving room for around 80 customers. When Checkers was last in the spot, there was space for around 140.

300 West James won’t take reservations, will accept online ordering, and won’t accept cash. The cashless system involves a tab being opened with a customer’s credit card and then closed with an automatic 10% gratuity, a setup that doesn’t require customers to wait for the check at the end of a meal.

The restaurant will be operated with about five employees but will have some guest bartenders, Payne said. Since the restaurant only serves customers Wednesday through Saturday, all the employees will work whenever it is open.

300 West James will initially operate as a BYOB until a restaurant liquor license transfers from the owners of Got Jerk Island Grill, a restaurant that previously operated from the building. Once the license transfers, the takeout area will also sell carryout beer and wine.

After Checkers Bistro left 300 W. James St., the spot hosted several restaurants, including Mulberry Social, Red Rose Tavern and then, most recently, Got Jerk Island Grill.