For the Love of Dog recently moved to a larger spot in Marietta.

The pet shop, which opened in 2016 at 17 W. Market St., has moved across the street to 30 W. Market St. The new shop has 800-square-feet of space, which triples its size.

Owner Tammy Weidman said she plans to add grooming services at the shop, which features items for cats and dogs, including food, treats, bedding, toys and hygiene products.