Drums Etc., a musical instrument store that recently moved from Lancaster to Neffsville, has a new owner.

Longtime employee Adam Stec is buying the business in a transaction slated to be finalized April 1. Drums Etc. specializes in percussion instrument and guitars and also carries hard-to-find items.

Stec said he plans to continue to grow and adapt sales at the store, which recently shrunk its retail showroom while focusing more on online sales. Previously located in a 10,000-square foot space at 548 New Holland Ave., the shop moved last summer to a 1,700-square foot space in The Villages at Fiddlers Green, 2503 Lititz Pike. The shop focuses on online sales but still has a retail shop.

The shop continues to offer guitar and drum lessons in some practice studios. Rick Hamilton, who founded the shop in 1985, will remain a drumming instructor. The former Drums Etc. building in Lancaster is being renovated and expanded into an apartment complex.

Drums Etc. Address: 2503 Lititz Pike (The Villages at Fiddlers Green). Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info.: 717-394-3786, drumsetc.com, facebook.com/DrumEtcStore.