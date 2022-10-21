Closed since mid-June for renovations, Folklore Coffee & Co. reopened recently in Elizabethtown.

The coffee shop at 1 N. Market St. has a newly renovated bathroom, new lighting, refinished floors and some new paint. The ordering flow for customers was also updated while new countertops were slated to be installed this weekend.

Folklore Coffee’s menu includes a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches as well as soups, salads, baked goods and coffee drinks.

Owned by Ryan and Kamda Bracken, the shop originally opened in 2009 on the square in Elizabethtown. After the space was leased for years, the couple purchased the coffee shop property in March for $600,000.

Folklore Coffee & Co. Address: 1 N. Market St., Elizabethtown Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday Info.: 717-361-1658, https://folklore-coffee-and-company.square.site