Trendy teen merchandise retailer Five Below will be opening a new store in Lancaster Township.

The new store at 1368 Columbia Ave. will take up a 10,000-square-foot space next to Giant in the Stone Mill Plaza shopping center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial, which handles leasing for the shopping center.

Five Below sells decor, toys, candy, sports items and gifts typically priced between $1 and $5. The chain opened its first store near Philadelphia in 2002. Today, Five Below is a publicly traded company with more than 1,300 stores in 42 states. Five Below already has two other locations in Lancaster County.

There’s neither evidence of construction nor a “coming soon” sign at the Stone Mill Plaza store, which was previously the home of a Majik Rent-to-Own store. A press contact for Five Below did not respond to a question about when the store might open.