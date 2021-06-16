Five Below is opening a new Manheim Township store Friday, July 2, in a former Chuck E. Cheese.

The new Five Below in Hawthorne Centre will have roughly 9,300 square feet of space, roughly double the size of the current store elsewhere in the Walmart-anchored shopping center. The last day for the smaller Five Below will be Saturday, July 26.

Chuck E. Cheese closed at 2020 Fruitville Pike in June 2020 after bankruptcy filing by the owner of the kid-themed pizza restaurant and entertainment center. The restaurant originally opened at the location in 1994.

Five Below features trendy teen merchandise typically priced between $1 and $5, including décor, toys, candy, sports items and gifts. It opened its original Hawthorne Center store in 2003, a year after the chain’s first store opened in Philadelphia. Today, Five Below is a publicly traded company with more than 1,050 stores in 38 states. It also has a Lancaster County store along Lincoln Highway East in the Mill Creek Square shopping center, near Kohl’s.