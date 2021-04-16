In July, Five Below is slated to open a new, much larger store in Manheim Township’s Hawthorne Center.

The new store will take space 13,300-square feet of space which had been partially occupied by Lancaster Marketplace, whose tenants have been relocating because of the plans for the new Five Below. Oola Bowls, the sole remaining tenant at Lancaster Marketplace, will be moving across the street in May.

Five Below, which currently has a roughly 4,000-square foot space in the Walmart-anchored shopping center, will be moving to a larger space within the shopping center at 2084 Fruitville Pike. Lancaster Marketplace opened in 2018 in a former Alfred Angelo dress shop, then expanded the next year when the adjacent Fine Wine & Good Spirits store closed.

Five Below features trendy teen merchandise typically priced between $1 and $5, including décor, toys, candy, sports items and gifts. It opened its original Hawthorne Center store in 2003, a year after the chain’s first store opened in Philadelphia. Today, Five Below is a publicly-traded company with more than 1,050 stores in 38 states. It also has a Lancaster County store along Lincoln Highway East in the Mill Creek Square shopping center, near Kohl’s.