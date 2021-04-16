Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Five Below was replacing Lancaster Marketplace in Hawthorne Center.

In July, Five Below is slated to open a new, much larger store in Manheim Township’s Hawthorne Center.

The new store will occupy the former location of Chuck E. Cheese at 2020 Fruitville Pike, which closed in June 2020. After the move, Five Below, will have 9,300-square feet of space, more than double its current amount in the Walmart-anchored shopping center.

Five Below features trendy teen merchandise typically priced between $1 and $5, including décor, toys, candy, sports items and gifts. It opened its original Hawthorne Center store in 2003, a year after the chain’s first store opened in Philadelphia. Today, Five Below is a publicly-traded company with more than 1,050 stores in 38 states. It also has a Lancaster County store along Lincoln Highway East in the Mill Creek Square shopping center, near Kohl’s.