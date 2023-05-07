Festoon, a clothing and home décor retailer, has announced the closing of its Lancaster city store.

Carrying clothing, candles, books and home decor, Festoon opened in 2004 in the Shops at Hager in the first block of West King Street. Festoon also previously had a second location in the Brighton Village Shoppes in Manheim Township.

Festoon’s current location at 202 N. Duke St. opened in 2014. It spans 3,500 square feet across what was once a garage bay of the former city fire bureau. Its last day will be Aug. 1.

“It has been the most rewarding experience of my life. It is now time to say goodbye,” owner Kathy Frey wrote in an announcement about the store’s closing. “Letting go of what has become such an important part of who I am as a professional and a creative person, has been very emotional for me. This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life.”