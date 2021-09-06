Ethio African Grocery Store has opened near Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster.

The store at 1027 Dillerville Road features bulk flour, rice and spices imported from Ethiopia, including teff flour for making injera bread and berbere spice blend used in many Ethiopian dishes. Other bulk items include lentils, beans and corn meal.

The store also carries Ethiopian coffee as well as cookware, trays and cups for serving it the traditional way.

Ethio African Grocery Store is owned by Tekalign Chafo, who is helped by members of his family. Chafo opened the store after he lost his job at the QVC distribution center in West Hempfield Township when it closed last year. Chafo is good friends with the owners of Awash Ethiopian Cuisine, an Ethiopian restaurant also in the Dillervile Square shopping center.

Ethio African Grocery Store takes a spot that was previously the Tobacco & Vapor Vault, and before that was a Subway restaurant.