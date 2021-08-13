Three Sisters Park, a Khmer and Thai restaurant in Ephrata Borough, is adding a quick-service location in Manheim Township.

The new location will take a 2,100-square-foot space at 2080 Fruitville Pike. Expected to open in January, it will replace Tom + Chee, a grilled cheese and tomato soup restaurant that closed in December 2019.

Three Sisters Park features Khmer and Thai dishes, including pineapple fried rice, pad Thai and Panang curry. The menu includes appetizers, soups and salads in addition to curry, fried rice, stir fry and noodle dishes.

The Manheim Township restaurant will offer the same type of food, but instead of sit-down service, it will be offered cafeteria-style, with customers choosing components of their meal as they move along a line.

After offering takeout food at an Ephrata Borough convenience store, Three Sisters Park owner Solida Prak opened a sit-down restaurant in the borough at 119 E. Main St. in 2017. The name references his three daughters.

The Khmer people are an ethnic group native to Cambodia. Vietnam and Thailand also have significant Khmer populations. Khmer cuisine is very similar in those three countries.