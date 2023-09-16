After closing in June, the former Evergreen Diner in Ephrata Borough has been reopened by new owners as Ephrata Plaza Diner.

The new restaurant at 325 N. Reading Road in the Ephrata Plaza shopping center features traditional diner breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including egg dishes and pancakes as well as burgers, steaks and pasta dishes.

Ephrata Plaza Diner is owned by Isaac Samuail, Ramy Mkhail and Moudi Najuiv, who also own the Camp Hill Café, a family restaurant just across the Susquehanna River from the state capitol complex in Harrisburg.

Before opening, the new owners completed some cosmetic renovations that included replacing booths, counters and tables at the restaurant that has seating for around 120.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant near Weis Markets in the Ephrata Plaza shopping center originally opened in 1983 as Roy Rogers. It became Evergreen Diner in 2000 under owner Saki Davvetas.

