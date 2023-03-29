Three years after Royer Pharmacy closed all five of its Lancaster County locations, another independent pharmacy has debuted in the prominent downtown Ephrata building that had been Royer’s longtime headquarters.

Ephrata Pharmacy is now open in a 2,000-square-foot portion of the building at the northeast corner of State and Main streets that was made into two retail spaces after Royer Pharmacy closed. A Metro by T-Mobile store opened in December in the corner spot at 2 E. Main St. that had been the main entrance for Royer Pharmacy.

A full-service pharmacy that offers free home delivery of medicines, Ephrata Pharmacy is owned by Sai Vuyyuru, who has owned and operated a handful of other independent pharmacies, including ones in Reading and Philadelphia.

Ephrata Pharmacy, which says it accepts all major prescription plans, has a retail section with medical supplies as well as a selection of vitamins and supplements.

Royer Pharmacy closed all of its stores in March 2020 and sold its customer list to CVS. The Ephrata Borough location was also the headquarters for the local pharmacy company that traced its beginnings in Ephrata to 1879 when a young pharmacist named George S. Royer bought the business from a local pharmacist named Konigmacher.

Ephrata Pharmacy Address: 4 E. Main St., Ephrata. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Info: 717-863-9911, “Ephrata Pharmacy” on Facebook.